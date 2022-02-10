Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Stock Jumping 5.72% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares stood at 3.13 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.82, to imply an increase of 16.91% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The SDIG share’s 52-week high remains $35.79, putting it -202.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.26. The company has a valuation of $508.97M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 571.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SDIG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

After registering a 16.91% upside in the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.77 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 16.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.05%, and 5.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.02%. Short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) saw shorts transact 2.37 million shares and set a 3.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.83, implying an increase of 62.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SDIG has been trading -263.79% off suggested target high and -86.13% from its likely low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $20.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.86 million.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.37% of the shares at 29.44% float percentage. In total, 29.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1700.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21845.0.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 0.59 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.37 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 6.4 million.