SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 128.91% Year-To-Date

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply an increase of 0.34% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TLMD share’s 52-week high remains $9.48, putting it -223.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $297.66M, with average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

After registering a 0.34% upside in the last session, SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 355.25%, and 173.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.91%.

SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SOC Telemed Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares are -32.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.66% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.30% this quarter before jumping 23.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $26.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.5 million and $14.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 80.30% before jumping 83.10% in the following quarter.

TLMD Dividends

SOC Telemed Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOC Telemed Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s Major holders

SOC Telemed Inc. insiders hold 15.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.21% of the shares at 79.20% float percentage. In total, 67.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33.87 million shares (or 33.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.24 million shares, or about 6.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.09 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 3.09 million.