Should You Expect VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) To Recover From Its 16.23% Gain From Highs?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.54, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VEON share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -54.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.29. The company has a valuation of $2.77B, with average of 4.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the latest session, VEON Ltd. (VEON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5700 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.87%, and -9.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.53%.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VEON Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are -11.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 245.00% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.1 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2 billion and $1.99 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.90% before jumping 5.80% in the following quarter.

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VEON Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

VEON Ltd. insiders hold 56.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.65% of the shares at 58.84% float percentage. In total, 25.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Exor Capital LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 78.35 million shares (or 4.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 56.94 million shares, or about 3.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $118.44 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF holds roughly 7.14 million shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.9 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 8.22 million.