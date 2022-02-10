Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) After -167.46% Decline From High?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.59, to imply an increase of 3.97% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The LWLG share’s 52-week high remains $20.30, putting it -167.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 86.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $772.36M, with average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

After registering a 3.97% upside in the last session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.89 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.60%, and -38.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.99%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 30 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Lightwave Logic Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.98% of the shares at 1.99% float percentage. In total, 1.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UMB Bank NA/MO. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Foundation Advisors with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.89 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 10432.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million