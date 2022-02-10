SelectQuote Inc. At $3.33: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares stood at 10.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply a decrease of -3.20% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The SLQT share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -890.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $541.06M, with an average of 5.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

After registering a -3.20% downside in the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.20 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -53.75%, and -61.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.25%. Short interest in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw shorts transact 5.99 million shares and set a 3.29 days time to cover.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SelectQuote Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares are -80.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.06% against 0.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.90% this quarter before jumping 172.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $464.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $439.04 million.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SelectQuote Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders hold 18.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.60% of the shares at 90.69% float percentage. In total, 73.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.62 million shares (or 11.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $240.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brookside Equity Partners, LLC with 17.68 million shares, or about 10.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $228.59 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.37 million shares. This is just over 5.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.02 million, or 4.28% of the shares, all valued at about 90.76 million.