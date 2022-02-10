Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN): How Can A Stock Be Down -8.53% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s traded shares stood at 3.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $120.60, to imply a decrease of -14.72% or -$20.81 in intraday trading. The SGEN share’s 52-week high remains $192.79, putting it -59.86% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $120.99. The company has a valuation of $25.32B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 930.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Seagen Inc. (SGEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SGEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.82.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

After registering a -14.72% downside in the latest session, Seagen Inc. (SGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 143.42 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -14.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.07%, and -2.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.53%. Short interest in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) saw shorts transact 3.26 million shares and set a 2.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $172.88, implying an increase of 30.24% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $132.00 and $201.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGEN has been trading -66.67% off suggested target high and -9.45% from its likely low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seagen Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares are -10.12% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.35% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -191.10% this quarter before jumping 32.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $406.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $463.94 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $601.29 million and $331.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -32.30% before jumping 39.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 451.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.20% annually.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seagen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

Seagen Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.60% of the shares at 92.19% float percentage. In total, 91.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 47.29 million shares (or 25.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.03 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital International Investors with 12.89 million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.19 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seagen Inc. (SGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5.74 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $974.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.09 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 721.21 million.