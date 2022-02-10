Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Could Increase In Price By -163.44% Or More

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares stood at 13.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.53, to imply an increase of 5.87% or $3.58 in intraday trading. The RIVN share’s 52-week high remains $179.47, putting it -178.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.00. The company has a valuation of $57.61B, with an average of 19.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RIVN a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

After registering a 5.87% upside in the last session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.12 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 5.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and -20.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.77%. Short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw shorts transact 19.61 million shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $131.85, implying an increase of 51.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $84.00 and $170.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIVN has been trading -163.44% off suggested target high and -30.17% from its likely low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $61.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $380.53 million.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rivian Automotive Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders hold 16.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.22% of the shares at 45.99% float percentage. In total, 38.22% institutions holds shares in the company.