Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE) Down -15.74% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s traded shares stood at 5.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.12, to imply an increase of 8.43% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The RHE share’s 52-week high remains $27.72, putting it -572.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $6.61M, with average of 118.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

After registering a 8.43% upside in the latest session, Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.36 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 8.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.92%, and -2.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.00, implying an increase of 94.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $78.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RHE has been trading -1793.2% off suggested target high and -1793.2% from its likely low.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) estimates and forecasts

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regional Health Properties Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties Inc. insiders hold 11.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.02% of the shares at 5.68% float percentage. In total, 5.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 33610.0 shares (or 1.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 15301.0 shares, or about 0.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 32823.0 shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11042.0, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 64926.0.