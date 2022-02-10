Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares stood at 2.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply a decrease of -42.53% or -$2.1 in intraday trading. The QMCO share’s 52-week high remains $9.47, putting it -232.28% down since that peak but still an impressive -52.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.35. The company has a valuation of $295.37M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 270.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Quantum Corporation (QMCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QMCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

After registering a -42.53% downside in the latest session, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.96 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -42.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.20%, and -8.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.33%. Short interest in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw shorts transact 1.2 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.75, implying an increase of 67.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QMCO has been trading -285.96% off suggested target high and -40.35% from its likely low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quantum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares are -11.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.36% against 22.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $104.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $106.97 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -497.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quantum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Quantum Corporation insiders hold 5.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.66% of the shares at 83.52% float percentage. In total, 78.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.61 million shares (or 20.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 7.13 million shares, or about 19.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36.95 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd holds roughly 2.61 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 4.81% of the shares, all valued at about 9.21 million.