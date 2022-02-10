Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.50, to imply an increase of 11.68% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The PRVB share’s 52-week high remains $15.98, putting it -145.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.40. The company has a valuation of $397.74M, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

After registering a 11.68% upside in the last session, Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.75 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 11.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.95%, and 26.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.66%. Short interest in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw shorts transact 3.17 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Provention Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares are 1.40% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.53% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 22.40% this quarter before jumping 13.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $560k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Provention Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio Inc. insiders hold 15.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.41% of the shares at 43.29% float percentage. In total, 36.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.49 million shares (or 7.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sessa Capital IM, L.P. with 4.2 million shares, or about 6.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $26.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 8.13 million.