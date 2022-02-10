Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Gain Of 20.29% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 0.98% – What Should You Do Now?

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.21, to imply an increase of 0.32% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PL share’s 52-week high remains $12.15, putting it -95.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.95. The company has a valuation of $1.56B, with an average of 2.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Planet Labs PBC (PL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

After registering a 0.32% upside in the last session, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.33 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 0.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.76%, and 17.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.98%. Short interest in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.19, implying an increase of 52.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PL has been trading -173.75% off suggested target high and -61.03% from its likely low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $130.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.13 million.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Planet Labs PBC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Planet Labs PBC insiders hold 14.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.87% of the shares at 25.59% float percentage. In total, 21.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Weiss Asset Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.42 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 2.21 million shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $21.86 million.

We also have BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Planet Labs PBC (PL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 0.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 2.97 million.