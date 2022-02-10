Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s traded shares stood at 2.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.62, to imply an increase of 8.00% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The YSG share’s 52-week high remains $25.47, putting it -1472.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.22. The company has a valuation of $977.02M, with average of 4.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

After registering a 8.00% upside in the last session, Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6500 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 8.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.58%, and -16.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.65%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yatsen Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) shares are -75.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.44% against 6.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 45.50% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $251.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $304.9 million and $223.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.40% before dropping -12.70% in the following quarter.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yatsen Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.