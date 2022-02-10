Now Is The Time To Build A Position In U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.88, to imply a decrease of -12.10% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The USX share’s 52-week high remains $12.33, putting it -217.78% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.05. The company has a valuation of $230.77M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 275.55K shares over the past 3 months.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

After registering a -12.10% downside in the latest session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.54 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -12.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.67%, and -14.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.70%. Short interest in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) saw shorts transact 1.18 million shares and set a 5 days time to cover.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares are -50.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 343.75% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $526.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $529.14 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $455.59 million and $450.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.50% before jumping 17.40% in the following quarter.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 28.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.56% of the shares at 77.89% float percentage. In total, 55.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.2 million shares (or 9.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 1.66 million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.29 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 6.28 million.