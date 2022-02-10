Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares stood at 1.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.65, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The RGS share’s 52-week high remains $13.92, putting it -743.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $81.03M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Regis Corporation (RGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8000 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.49%, and 7.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.17%. Short interest in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) saw shorts transact 5.89 million shares and set a 2.7 days time to cover.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regis Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are -78.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.05% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 97.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $69.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.9 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 121.81% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 34.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regis Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders hold 13.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.08% of the shares at 70.97% float percentage. In total, 61.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 8.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv with 3.48 million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $12.11 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and CRM Mutual Fd Tr-Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regis Corporation (RGS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 1.86 million shares. This is just over 4.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 2.71 million.