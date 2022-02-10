Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.78, to imply a decrease of -4.00% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The POAI share’s 52-week high remains $2.30, putting it -194.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $54.00M, with average of 610.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

After registering a -4.00% downside in the latest session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8600 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -4.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.52%, and -15.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.87%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Predictive Oncology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) shares are -20.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.52% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.10% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 173.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $294k and $280k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 750.30% before jumping 257.10% in the following quarter.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Predictive Oncology Inc. insiders hold 8.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.68% of the shares at 7.26% float percentage. In total, 6.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.65 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.86 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.28 million shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.