Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s traded shares stood at 3.9 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.24, to imply an increase of 5.24% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The GGPI share’s 52-week high remains $16.41, putting it -46.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $1.05B, with average of 8.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) trade information

After registering a 5.24% upside in the latest session, Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.39 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.39%, and -6.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.72%.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) estimates and forecasts

GGPI Dividends

Gores Guggenheim Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gores Guggenheim Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)’s Major holders

Gores Guggenheim Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.32% of the shares at 76.32% float percentage. In total, 76.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 3.92 million shares, or about 4.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $40.02 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gores Guggenheim Inc. (GGPI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 0.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.2 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 2.04 million.