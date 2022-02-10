Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s traded shares stood at 11.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The XCUR share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -1472.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $15.74M, with average of 8.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside in the last session, Exicure Inc. (XCUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2425 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 0.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.32%, and -6.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.07%.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exicure Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares are -84.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -142.86% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -88.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $140k and $1.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,507.10% before jumping 52.40% in the following quarter.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exicure Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Exicure Inc. insiders hold 22.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.21% of the shares at 42.65% float percentage. In total, 33.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.33 million shares (or 16.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abingworth, LLP with 6.98 million shares, or about 15.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $8.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exicure Inc. (XCUR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 3.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 1.19 million.