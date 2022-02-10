Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.57, to imply an increase of 3.63% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The CANO share’s 52-week high remains $16.47, putting it -150.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.80. The company has a valuation of $3.10B, with an average of 2.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

After registering a 3.63% upside in the last session, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.63 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.50%, and -12.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.26%. Short interest in Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) saw shorts transact 27.44 million shares and set a 12.82 days time to cover.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $522.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $606.42 million.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cano Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc. insiders hold 3.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.88% of the shares at 88.37% float percentage. In total, 84.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 35.92 million shares (or 19.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $455.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.06 million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $152.98 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cano Health Inc. (CANO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 6.31 million shares. This is just over 3.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.98 million, or 3.31% of the shares, all valued at about 75.82 million.