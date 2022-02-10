Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 4.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.64, to imply an increase of 3.78% or $0.86 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $28.49, putting it -20.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.50. The company has a valuation of $8.73B, with average of 5.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a 3.78% upside in the latest session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.55 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.93%, and -2.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.45%.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are 30.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 250.00% against 12.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $323.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $251.97 million.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.06, with the share yield ticking at 0.26% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.53% of the shares at 65.63% float percentage. In total, 65.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 18.27 million shares (or 4.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 14.62 million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $317.79 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 12.33 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.17 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 242.8 million.