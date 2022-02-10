MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Shares Fall :-281.68% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ML share’s 52-week high remains $12.90, putting it -392.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $564.66M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MoneyLion Inc. (ML), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ML a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

After registering a 1.95% upside in the last session, MoneyLion Inc. (ML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.73 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.50%, and -20.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.99%. Short interest in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) saw shorts transact 2.06 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.67, implying an increase of 69.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ML has been trading -281.68% off suggested target high and -205.34% from its likely low.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $48.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.38 million.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MoneyLion Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

MoneyLion Inc. insiders hold 32.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.74% of the shares at 60.64% float percentage. In total, 40.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by StepStone Group LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.13 million shares (or 5.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atalaya Capital Management, LP with 7.78 million shares, or about 3.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $52.64 million.

We also have Arbitrage Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoneyLion Inc. (ML) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Arbitrage Fund holds roughly 1.91 million shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.92 million.