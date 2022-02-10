Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) Down -18.30% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s traded shares stood at 2.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MKD share’s 52-week high remains $2.23, putting it -1138.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $23.85M, with an average of 3.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

After registering a 2.59% upside in the last session, Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1850 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.51%, and -18.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.30%. Short interest in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw shorts transact 4.74 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Molecular Data Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Molecular Data Inc. insiders hold 10.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.26% of the shares at 3.62% float percentage. In total, 3.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.29 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 1.49 million shares, or about 0.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.52 million.

Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 27017.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6835.0