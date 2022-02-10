Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Drops -1057.45% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares stood at 7.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.88, to imply an increase of 14.63% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The MMAT share’s 52-week high remains $21.76, putting it -1057.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $506.83M, with an average of 5.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MMAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

After registering a 14.63% upside in the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8850 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 14.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.05%, and -17.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.58%. Short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw shorts transact 30.11 million shares and set a 4.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 71.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMAT has been trading -245.74% off suggested target high and -245.74% from its likely low.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders hold 32.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.85% of the shares at 20.44% float percentage. In total, 13.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.97 million shares (or 4.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.38 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $25.32 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 5.08 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 18.28 million.