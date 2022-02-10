Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Is Up 5.07% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares stood at 1.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.24, to imply an increase of 2.37% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The MLCO share’s 52-week high remains $23.65, putting it -110.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.87. The company has a valuation of $5.09B, with average of 3.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a 2.37% upside in the latest session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.34 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.07%, and 20.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.86%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.63, implying an increase of 17.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $18.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MLCO has been trading -62.81% off suggested target high and 19.93% from its likely low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are -16.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.72% against 10.30%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.50% of the shares at 42.50% float percentage. In total, 42.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.31 million shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $218.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 21.05 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $215.58 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 13.89 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.88 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 96.19 million.