Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Is 29.74% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s traded shares stood at 5.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.98, to imply an increase of 9.80% or $2.23 in intraday trading. The MAT share’s 52-week high remains $23.31, putting it 6.69% up since that peak but still an impressive 29.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.55. The company has a valuation of $8.00B, with an average of 3.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

After registering a 9.80% upside in the latest session, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.23 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 9.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.76%, and 4.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.52%. Short interest in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) saw shorts transact 20.47 million shares and set a 6.99 days time to cover.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mattel Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares are 2.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.00% against -5.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -25.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.65 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $861.38 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 billion and $874.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.60% before dropping -1.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 158.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mattel Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Mattel Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.64% of the shares at 102.05% float percentage. In total, 101.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 47.73 million shares (or 13.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $885.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 46.27 million shares, or about 13.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $858.8 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mattel Inc. (MAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 27.52 million shares. This is just over 7.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $510.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.04 million, or 6.01% of the shares, all valued at about 390.56 million.