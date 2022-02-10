Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO): Can A Stock Be Up 31.12% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s traded shares stood at 8.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.86, to imply an increase of 1.56% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The MRO share’s 52-week high remains $22.01, putting it -0.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.51. The company has a valuation of $16.25B, with average of 17.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MRO a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.54.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

After registering a 1.56% upside in the latest session, Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.01 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.67%, and 21.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.12%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Marathon Oil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares are 73.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 214.66% against -11.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 550.00% this quarter before jumping 176.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $830 million and $1.06 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.00% before jumping 43.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -409.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Marathon Oil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 1.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Marathon Oil Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.46% of the shares at 75.66% float percentage. In total, 75.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 86.93 million shares (or 11.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 54.45 million shares, or about 6.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $744.27 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 26.02 million shares. This is just over 3.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $424.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.17 million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about 303.12 million.