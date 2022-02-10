LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) Has Fallen -157.91% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.08, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $0.98 in intraday trading. The LC share’s 52-week high remains $49.21, putting it -157.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.50. The company has a valuation of $1.89B, with an average of 6.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the last session, LendingClub Corporation (LC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.08 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.00%, and -13.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.09%. Short interest in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) saw shorts transact 5.07 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LendingClub Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are -35.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 688.89% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 191.70% this quarter before jumping 163.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 154.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $245.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $260 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $75.91 million and $87.28 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 223.70% before jumping 197.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -583.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.60% annually.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LendingClub Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

LendingClub Corporation insiders hold 2.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.51% of the shares at 81.25% float percentage. In total, 79.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.63 million shares (or 8.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $243.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jackson Square Partners, Llc with 8.02 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $226.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.64 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $74.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 109.63 million.