Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.45, to imply an increase of 3.70% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The LTCH share’s 52-week high remains $17.31, putting it -168.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.43. The company has a valuation of $836.15M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Latch Inc. (LTCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LTCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

After registering a 3.70% upside in the latest session, Latch Inc. (LTCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.46 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.65%, and 3.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.83%. Short interest in Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) saw shorts transact 11.77 million shares and set a 12.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.81, implying an increase of 40.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTCH has been trading -148.06% off suggested target high and -24.03% from its likely low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $13.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.91 million.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Latch Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Latch Inc. insiders hold 22.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.92% of the shares at 61.92% float percentage. In total, 47.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spruce House Investment Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.0 million shares (or 9.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.71 million shares, or about 5.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $86.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Latch Inc. (LTCH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.61 million shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 million, or 1.61% of the shares, all valued at about 25.88 million.