Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) Shares Fall By -33.77 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.02, to imply a decrease of -13.68% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The LABP share’s 52-week high remains $16.99, putting it -741.09% down since that peak but still an impressive -13.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $88.78M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LABP a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) trade information

After registering a -13.68% downside in the last session, Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.06 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -13.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -33.77%, and -51.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.92%. Short interest in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw shorts transact 96790.0 shares and set a 0.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.93, implying an increase of 92.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LABP has been trading -2375.25% off suggested target high and -246.53% from its likely low.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Landos Biopharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares are -84.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.75% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.60% this quarter before jumping 15.80% for the next one.

LABP Dividends

Landos Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Landos Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s Major holders

Landos Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 32.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.36% of the shares at 84.03% float percentage. In total, 56.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.87 million shares (or 37.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $217.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.28 million shares, or about 10.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $62.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 2.15 million.