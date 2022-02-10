Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Have Gained 154.93% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares stood at 41.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply an increase of 26.67% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The KAVL share’s 52-week high remains $43.80, putting it -2205.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $60.91M, with an average of 13.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

After registering a 26.67% upside in the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2800 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 26.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 201.59%, and 145.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 154.93%. Short interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) estimates and forecasts

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders hold 60.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 5.17% float percentage. In total, 2.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp with 0.18 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.25 million.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 31106.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58168.0