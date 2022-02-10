Is TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) Poised For Further Gains At A 20.41% Distance From The Low?

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s traded shares stood at 10.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 5.15% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PETZ share’s 52-week high remains $14.52, putting it -2863.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $29.61M, with average of 13.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

After registering a 5.15% upside in the last session, TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5100 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 5.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.84%, and -33.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.27%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TDH Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

TDH Holdings Inc. insiders hold 73.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 1.96% float percentage. In total, 0.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 38491.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $49268.0.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 57670.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27024.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.