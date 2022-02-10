Is CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.22, to imply an increase of 9.31% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The CVM share’s 52-week high remains $27.86, putting it -347.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.11. The company has a valuation of $257.51M, with average of 855.64K shares over the past 3 months.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

After registering a 9.31% upside in the last session, CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.24 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 9.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.71%, and -2.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.39%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CEL-SCI Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares are -30.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.27% against 8.20%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $100k.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CEL-SCI Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

CEL-SCI Corporation insiders hold 3.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.36% of the shares at 39.91% float percentage. In total, 38.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.58 million shares (or 10.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.87 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $31.5 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.75 million shares. This is just over 8.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 12.15 million.