Is BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) Poised For Further Gains At A 9.35% Distance From The Low?

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The BVXV share’s 52-week high remains $5.88, putting it -323.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $13.19M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the latest session, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.38%, and -24.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.70%. Short interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) estimates and forecasts

BVXV Dividends

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s Major holders

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 42.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.03% of the shares at 5.28% float percentage. In total, 3.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 79440.0 shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 45544.0 shares, or about 0.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.1 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 81290.0 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50005.0, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.