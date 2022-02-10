iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -121.96% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s traded shares stood at 0.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.08, to imply a decrease of -14.85% or -$10.83 in intraday trading. The IRBT share’s 52-week high remains $137.79, putting it -121.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.44. The company has a valuation of $1.87B, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 450.01K shares over the past 3 months.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

After registering a -14.85% downside in the latest session, iRobot Corporation (IRBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.77 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -14.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.72%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.67%. Short interest in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) saw shorts transact 6.95 million shares and set a 16 days time to cover.

iRobot Corporation (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iRobot Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares are -17.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.93% against 33.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -208.30% this quarter before falling -102.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $463.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $319.92 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $544.83 million and $303.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.90% before jumping 5.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 73.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.10% annually.

IRBT Dividends

iRobot Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iRobot Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

iRobot Corporation insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.89% of the shares at 99.86% float percentage. In total, 97.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.16 million shares (or 19.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $405.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.96 million shares, or about 10.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $232.44 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iRobot Corporation (IRBT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 7.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 5.20% of the shares, all valued at about 116.96 million.