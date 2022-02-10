Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Home  »  Business   »  Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Is One Stock Y...

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares stood at 1.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply an increase of 2.28% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The IMMX share’s 52-week high remains $8.68, putting it -76.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $34.41M, with average of 9.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

After registering a 2.28% upside in the last session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.37 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.56%, and -18.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.48%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immix Biopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Immix Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 45.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.90% of the shares at 16.38% float percentage. In total, 8.90% institutions holds shares in the company.

