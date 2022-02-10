IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -14.06% Year-To-Date

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.74, to imply an increase of 1.86% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $3.85, putting it -40.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.16. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 6.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a 1.86% upside in the latest session, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.75%, and -5.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.06%. Short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 7.7 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IAMGOLD Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are 10.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -136.84% against 0.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $313.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $367.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 110.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.98% annually.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IAMGOLD Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.16% of the shares at 65.43% float percentage. In total, 65.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 49.08 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 41.33 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $93.41 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 24.22 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.13 million, or 4.43% of the shares, all valued at about 47.75 million.