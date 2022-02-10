Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Has Gained 40.59% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s traded shares stood at 3.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.12, to imply an increase of 4.57% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The GTE share’s 52-week high remains $1.23, putting it -9.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $396.51M, with an average of 5.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

After registering a 4.57% upside in the latest session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1400 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and 35.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.59%. Short interest in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) saw shorts transact 0.98 million shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.70% of the shares at 18.12% float percentage. In total, 17.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GMT Capital Corp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 29.13 million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 8.96 million shares, or about 2.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.62 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 6.92 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 0.52% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 million.