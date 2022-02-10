Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 18.99% Year-To-Date

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.30, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The GSL share’s 52-week high remains $28.04, putting it 0.92% up since that peak but still an impressive 57.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.11. The company has a valuation of $997.17M, with an average of 1.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 731.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the latest session, Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.58 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and 20.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.99%. Short interest in Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global Ship Lease Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) shares are 41.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.28% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 297.10% this quarter before jumping 406.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $126.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $135.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.97 million and $72.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 81.50% before jumping 86.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 42.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

GSL Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global Ship Lease Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s Major holders

Global Ship Lease Inc. insiders hold 19.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.70% of the shares at 62.68% float percentage. In total, 50.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.59 million shares (or 7.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 2.31 million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $54.86 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 13863.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7930.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.