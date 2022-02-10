For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) Is Worth A Shot

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $225.40, to imply an increase of 0.09% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The XLNX share’s 52-week high remains $239.79, putting it -6.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $111.84. The company has a valuation of $54.28B, with average of 3.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XLNX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 17 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.03.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) trade information

After registering a 0.09% upside in the latest session, Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 225.59 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.28%, and 16.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $189.23, implying a decrease of -19.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140.00 and $238.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XLNX has been trading -5.59% off suggested target high and 37.89% from its likely low.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xilinx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) shares are 52.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.51% against 43.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.30% this quarter before jumping 24.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $1.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $850.99 million and $856.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.60% before jumping 19.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -15.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.83% annually.

XLNX Dividends

Xilinx Inc. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xilinx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.48, with the share yield ticking at 0.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s Major holders

Xilinx Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.93% of the shares at 84.06% float percentage. In total, 83.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26.82 million shares (or 10.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.05 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.78 million shares, or about 8.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.14 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 7.0 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.06 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.59 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 843.3 million.