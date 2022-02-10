Following A -0.78% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD)?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 23.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.91, to imply an increase of 3.96% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $85.00, putting it -511.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.94. The company has a valuation of $11.15B, with average of 19.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

After registering a 3.96% upside in the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.33 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and -10.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.68%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.77, implying an increase of 25.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOOD has been trading -223.51% off suggested target high and 20.92% from its likely low.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Robinhood Markets Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares are -72.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.32% against 8.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $354.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $431.71 million.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders hold 7.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.62% of the shares at 78.63% float percentage. In total, 72.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 74.82 million shares (or 10.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Associates VI Ltd with 72.34 million shares, or about 9.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.04 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 11.31 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $293.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.75 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 97.4 million.