ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Have Dipped -19.05% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply a decrease of -13.02% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NDRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.10, putting it -532.65% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $22.36M, with average of 317.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NDRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

After registering a -13.02% downside in the latest session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6164 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -13.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.57%, and -19.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.05%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.13, implying an increase of 92.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NDRA has been trading -1175.51% off suggested target high and -1124.49% from its likely low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares are -68.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 15.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $220k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300k.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. insiders hold 2.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.60% of the shares at 9.84% float percentage. In total, 9.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 4.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GWM Advisors LLC with 0.71 million shares, or about 1.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.89 million.