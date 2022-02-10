EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) Plunged -28.95% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.22, to imply a decrease of -28.35% or -$1.67 in intraday trading. The EMKR share’s 52-week high remains $10.87, putting it -157.58% down since that peak but still an impressive -22.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.19. The company has a valuation of $213.34M, with average of 393.05K shares over the past 3 months.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) trade information

After registering a -28.35% downside in the latest session, EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.94 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -28.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.25%, and -8.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.62%.

EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing EMCORE Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares are -28.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 16.42% against 28.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.80% this quarter before falling -5.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $40.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.43 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 48.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 398.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

EMKR Dividends

EMCORE Corporation has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EMCORE Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s Major holders

EMCORE Corporation insiders hold 6.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.17% of the shares at 79.36% float percentage. In total, 74.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.37 million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 2.68 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.05 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EMCORE Corporation (EMKR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 6.43 million.