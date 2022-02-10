Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Down -22.10% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply a decrease of -7.17% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The DXF share’s 52-week high remains $2.98, putting it -259.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $17.24M, with average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

After registering a -7.17% downside in the last session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9100 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -7.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.52%, and -20.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.10%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on May 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited insiders hold 18.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.70% of the shares at 2.09% float percentage. In total, 1.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 85400.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 19549.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25609.0