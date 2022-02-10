Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Dropped -7.88 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.78, to imply a decrease of -8.85% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The DBD share’s 52-week high remains $17.30, putting it -122.37% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.91. The company has a valuation of $712.94M, with average of 690.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

After registering a -8.85% downside in the latest session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.76 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, dropping -8.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.88%, and -14.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 48.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBD has been trading -195.63% off suggested target high and -28.53% from its likely low.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares are -27.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.95% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.50% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $987.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.11 billion and $941.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.90% before jumping 4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -42.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 22.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.00% annually.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated insiders hold 7.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.77% of the shares at 90.93% float percentage. In total, 83.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.98 million shares (or 14.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $110.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.54 million shares, or about 9.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $76.22 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.93 million shares. This is just over 6.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.1 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 21.24 million.