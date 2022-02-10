Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $304.91.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.08, to imply an increase of 8.20% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $47.00, putting it -324.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.68. The company has a valuation of $2.56B, with average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DADA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a 8.20% upside in the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.19 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 8.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.20%, and -2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $224.54, implying an increase of 95.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $151.56 and $304.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DADA has been trading -2651.9% off suggested target high and -1267.87% from its likely low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dada Nexus Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are -50.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.73% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.20% this quarter before jumping 47.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $318.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $329.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $313.33 million and $229.96 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.70% before jumping 43.30% in the following quarter.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dada Nexus Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders hold 3.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.52% of the shares at 26.33% float percentage. In total, 25.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 4.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $232.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 7.98 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $105.01 million.

We also have JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.48 million shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 35.52 million.