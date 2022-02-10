D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) Drops -542.62% From Highs, What Happens Next?

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.37, to imply an increase of 4.87% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The HEPS share’s 52-week high remains $15.23, putting it -542.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $732.99M, with average of 1.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HEPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.72.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

After registering a 4.87% upside in the latest session, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.57 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.65%, and 38.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.32%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $72.32, implying an increase of 96.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $47.74 and $105.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HEPS has been trading -4340.51% off suggested target high and -1914.35% from its likely low.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.93 billion.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.63% of the shares at 22.63% float percentage. In total, 22.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.2 million shares (or 6.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $131.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with 9.69 million shares, or about 3.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.52 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds roughly 4.44 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 19.34 million.