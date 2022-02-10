Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Stock Has Gained 1.15% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply an increase of 7.62% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CRIS share’s 52-week high remains $17.40, putting it -392.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $309.83M, with average of 1.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

After registering a 7.62% upside in the last session, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.58 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 7.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.28%, and 1.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.84%.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Curis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Curis Inc. (CRIS) shares are -54.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.31% against 8.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -18.20% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $2.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.02 million and $2.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.10% before jumping 3.70% in the following quarter.

CRIS Dividends

Curis Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Curis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

Curis Inc. insiders hold 6.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.24% of the shares at 88.77% float percentage. In total, 83.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.84 million shares (or 8.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Maverick Capital Ltd. with 7.58 million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $59.33 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Curis Inc. (CRIS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 6.29 million shares. This is just over 6.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about 19.31 million.