Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Up 20.97% YTD

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.63, to imply an increase of 2.63% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CPG share’s 52-week high remains $6.98, putting it -5.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $4.82B, with an average of 6.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

After registering a 2.63% upside in the latest session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.98 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 2.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.73%, and 4.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.97%. Short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw shorts transact 10.91 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $522.95 million.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 2.17% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.89%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp. insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.61% of the shares at 39.68% float percentage. In total, 39.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 35.42 million shares (or 6.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 29.75 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $137.16 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 22.63 million shares. This is just over 3.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $113.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.98 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 35.13 million.