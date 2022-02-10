ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)’s -1.94-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s traded shares stood at 41.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.53, to imply an increase of 8.12% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The WISH share’s 52-week high remains $30.88, putting it -1120.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $1.60B, with average of 25.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

After registering a 8.12% upside in the last session, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.54 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.94%, and -2.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.65%.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ContextLogic Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares are -74.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 90.29% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.00% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $313.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $330.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $794 million and $743.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -60.50% before dropping -55.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -447.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 56.00% annually.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ContextLogic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

ContextLogic Inc. insiders hold 4.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.24% of the shares at 53.65% float percentage. In total, 51.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Formation8 GP, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 46.71 million shares (or 8.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.26 million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $197.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.67 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.14 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 60.84 million.