Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)’s -6.66-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares stood at 1.42 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.03, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The CLVT share’s 52-week high remains $34.79, putting it -104.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.43. The company has a valuation of $11.36B, with average of 5.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Clarivate Plc (CLVT), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLVT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the latest session, Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.19 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.66%, and -19.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.72%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.75, implying an increase of 17.93% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLVT has been trading -52.67% off suggested target high and 6.05% from its likely low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clarivate Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares are -28.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.81% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.50% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $525.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $692.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $455.6 million and $421.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.30% before jumping 64.20% in the following quarter.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clarivate Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders hold 13.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.36% of the shares at 97.81% float percentage. In total, 84.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 116.67 million shares (or 18.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.55 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 52.84 million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.16 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and MFS Series Trust II-MFS Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 17.31 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $379.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.56 million, or 1.65% of the shares, all valued at about 266.0 million.