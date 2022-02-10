Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Up 12.8% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -39.98% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.00, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The CRNC share’s 52-week high remains $139.00, putting it -202.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.11. The company has a valuation of $1.73B, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 777.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the last session, Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.62 this Wednesday, 02/09/22, jumping 0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -28.50%, and -41.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.98%. Short interest in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) saw shorts transact 4.43 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.33, implying an increase of 28.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNC has been trading -226.09% off suggested target high and 19.57% from its likely low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cerence Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are -61.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.09% against 10.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.60% this quarter before falling -17.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $94.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $100.51 million.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cerence Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.65% of the shares at 102.90% float percentage. In total, 101.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.35 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $418.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.71 million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $356.33 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund holds roughly 1.5 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 3.71% of the shares, all valued at about 157.66 million.